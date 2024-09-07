Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.43

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.43 and last traded at $125.05, with a volume of 2835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WELL
Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.