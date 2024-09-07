Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.43

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.43 and last traded at $125.05, with a volume of 2835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

