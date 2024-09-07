Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 960.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth $626,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SBI stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

