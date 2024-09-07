Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

