Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 186,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

