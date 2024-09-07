Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 19,278 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 128,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $437,000.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
