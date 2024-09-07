Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 866 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

