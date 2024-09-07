Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,610 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GAB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

