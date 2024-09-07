Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

