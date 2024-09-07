Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 39,233 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,149,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,796,671. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

