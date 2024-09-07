Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

