Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.06 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040-0.060 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $541.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.