3,100 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,443,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,503,000 after buying an additional 638,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

