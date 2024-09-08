3,440 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $175.06 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

