687 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $283.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

