ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $56.10, but opened at $59.78. ABM Industries shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 94,677 shares traded.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABM Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in ABM Industries by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.