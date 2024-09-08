Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.050-7.050 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.