Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.050-7.050 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

