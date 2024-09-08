Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adient by 959.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Adient by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

(Get Free Report

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.