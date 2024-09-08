Advisor OS LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $95.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

