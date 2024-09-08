Advisor OS LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

SYY opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

