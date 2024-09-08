Advisor OS LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

