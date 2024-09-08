Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $483.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.