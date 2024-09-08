Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gartner Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $483.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
