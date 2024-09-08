Advisor OS LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

