Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDXX opened at $472.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

