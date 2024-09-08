Advisor OS LLC Sells 33 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $42,000.
Saia Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $402.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.86 and its 200-day moving average is $471.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.73.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
