Advisor OS LLC Sells 33 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $402.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.86 and its 200-day moving average is $471.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.73.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

