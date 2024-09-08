Advisor OS LLC Sells 476,542 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,542 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,718 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 633,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 427,333 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $7,359,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

