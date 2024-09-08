Advisor OS LLC Sells 54 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $571.31 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.47 and a 200-day moving average of $543.08.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.