Advisor OS LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,263,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

