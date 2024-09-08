Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Airbnb worth $77,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

