Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,164,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,558,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

