Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 236.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE ALUR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.33. Allurion Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allurion Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

