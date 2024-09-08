Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.16 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 EPS for the current year.

AMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

