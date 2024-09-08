Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.