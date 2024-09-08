Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $152.97 and last traded at $153.23. 8,184,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,476,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Specifically, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,387,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.5% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 171.8% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

