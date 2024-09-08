AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $139.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $119.34 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
