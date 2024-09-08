Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Amedisys worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 812,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,195,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,032,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

