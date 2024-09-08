American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

