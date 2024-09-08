American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in American Express by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in American Express by 15.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $244.06 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average of $234.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

