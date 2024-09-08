Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $22.06

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

