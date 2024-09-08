Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $22.06

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.06.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on T
Institutional Trading of AT&T
AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %
T opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.