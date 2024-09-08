Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $61.40

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.