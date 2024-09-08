Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $61.40

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.
CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:CMC opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.26.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
