Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $123.92

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.92.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after buying an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.19 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

