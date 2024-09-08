Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) PT at $44.35

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

EQT stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EQT by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

