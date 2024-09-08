Analysts Set Expectations for Cameco Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Cameco stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

