Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$17.45

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TSE FRU opened at C$13.06 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.94.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of C$84.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

