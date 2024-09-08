Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$229.67

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$229.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

George Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

George Weston Dividend Announcement

WN opened at C$221.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$194.94. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$224.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total transaction of C$591,000.03. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $136,049 and sold 11,454 shares valued at $2,491,082. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

