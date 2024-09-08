Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 224.17

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.50 ($2.93).

Several research firms have issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 24,600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £50,184 ($65,988.17). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.33, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 188.65 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

