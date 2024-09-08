Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$16.55

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 31,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$451,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,570 shares of company stock worth $833,225 and have sold 216,888 shares worth $3,194,527. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEY opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.78. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7201889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

