Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $3.48

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,685,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 530.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SunPower by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 371,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in SunPower by 31.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 348,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

