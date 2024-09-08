Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $50.41

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.