Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$200.71

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$200.71.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$203.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. Insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $4,740,121 over the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.