Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $256.58

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

